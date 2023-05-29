 Water crisis: 25 of 138 booster stations shut, 77 in poor state : The Tribune India

Water crisis: 25 of 138 booster stations shut, 77 in poor state

Water crisis: 25 of 138 booster stations shut, 77 in poor state


Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 28

Obsolete infrastructure in around 138 boosting stations in the city is the biggest factor behind the water supply crisis in Gurugram. Municipal Corporation (MC) officials said as per the current records, of the total 138 boosting stations available, 25 are non-operational right from the time they were set up. Another 77 are in a poor shape and 19 do not have electricity connections.

Old Gurugram worst-hit

Old Gurugram is worst-hit by the problem. The infrastructure is not up to the mark and none of the tanks has been cleaned. The majority of the areas are getting dirty water supply. There is no regular checking at these stations. Most of these water tanks have leakage issues, while others do not have motors or generators. Dinesh Vashisht, president, RWA, Sectors 3,5,6

Reportedly, the boosting stations at Sushant Lok, Sector 45, Sector 9A, Sector 23, Sirhaul, Chakkarpur, Saraswati Vihar, and DLF Block U are closed. In these areas, the water supply has been handed over to private agencies.

The majority of the boosting stations have reported sludge in tanks, which has not been cleaned for many years. Their poor condition has worsened the water crisis in many areas, including Sushant Lok-1, 2, DLF, Ardee City, Greenwood City, Palam Vihar, Sectors 17, 45, 9A, 23 and 28. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have claimed that obsolete machinery, electrical infrastructure, old pipelines and valves at the boosting stations lead to frequent snags, thereby affecting the supply and pressure.

“The boosting stations have decades-old infrastructure, right from motors to switches, which get damaged every other day. Getting them repaired takes days and thousands of residents suffer,” said Rakesh Jinsi, president, RWA, Sector 17. “The boosting station staff reveals that they keep demanding new equipment, but it is not sanctioned. The population and need of each sector has increased in last 10 years and infrastructure should be updated accordingly.”

“Old Gurugram is worst-hit by the problem. The infrastructure is not up to the mark and none of the tanks has been cleaned. The majority of the areas are getting dirty water supply. There is no regular checking at these stations. Most of these water tanks have leakage issues, while others do not have motors or generators,” said Dinesh Vashisht, president, RWA, Sectors 3, 5 and 6.

MC Commissioner PC Meena said an audit of infrastructure was being done and issues were being resolved.

“We are getting the infrastructural needs of the boosting stations audited. We are in touch with RWAs to get more insight and solve the problems at each station,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

3
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

6
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

7
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

8
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

9
Amritsar

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

10
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units


Cities

View All

~5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Harike gharials in Pakistan? World Wildlife Fund-India looking at evidence

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured