Water flow rises to 1.9 lakh cusecs in Yamuna river at Hathnikund barrage

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 9

The flow of water in Yamuna river rose to 1,90,861 cusecs owing to heavy rain in its catchment areas in hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This flow of water was recorded at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district at 5 pm on Sunday.

As per record of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Yamunanagar, this is the highest water flow of this rainy season in Yamuna river so far.

The water reaches to Delhi from Hathnikund barrage in about 72 hours and the flood like situation is announced when the water level reaches 2.5 lakh cusecs at the barrage.

According to information, the water level of Yamuna river started increasing at Hathnikund barrage at 8 am today when it was recorded at 35,836 cusecs and it rose to 1,90,861 cusecs at 5 pm.

However, the water started receding at 6 pm and it came down to 1,35,000 cusecs that time.

According to information, after the water level was recorded one lakh cusecs in Yamuna river, the water supply in Western Jamuna Canal and Eastern Jamuna Canal was stopped as the high water level could damage the gates of the canals.

Water level from 1 lakh cusecs to 1.5 lakh cusecs is considered low flood, from 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered medium flood and the water level above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high flood.

On the other hand, the water level of Somb river and Pathrala river, both seasonal rivulets, was recovered at 13,275 cusecs (danger level 10,000 cusecs) and 3,240 cusecs respectively at 6 pm, today.

“An alert has been sounded in the villages falling in the area of Yamuna river. Alert related announcements have been made from religious places of these villages. Munadis (announcements by beating drums) were also made by the concerned block development and panchayat officers in the villages,” said Bilaspur SDM Jaspal Singh Gill.

On the other hand, the spillway of an earthen dam constructed in Naya Gaon village to supply water to farmers for irrigation and to provide water to wildlife, was damaged due to heavy rain.

“This earthen dam was constructed by the Forest Department in 2003-2004. The rain has caused damage to a portion of its spillway. It will be repaired by the Irrigation Department. We are keeping an eye on the dam,” said Krishan Kumar, Range Officer, Sadhaura, Forest Department.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the water level of the Kaushalya Dam has risen "significantly" due to heavy rains and 4,000 cusecs of water is being released.

Khattar was visiting the dam to assess the situation along with senior government officials, including Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni.

Heavy rainfall has been occurring for the past two days and as a result of this, the water level of the Kaushalya Dam has risen "significantly", he said. To manage the increased water level, the dam's gates have been opened, and 4,000 cusecs of water is being released, the chief minister said.

The chief minister assured that the state is prepared to handle any situation, whether it is due to rainfall or water inflow from catchment areas. He acknowledged that some areas have experienced waterlogging for a short duration of one or two hours, but the situation is currently under control.

