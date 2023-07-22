Water level in Haryana's Hathnikund barrage rises amid rain in Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, July 22

The water level in the Hathnikund barrage saw a rapid uptick on Saturday with rain lashing several parts of Punjab and Haryana in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Following heavy rains, the water flow rate in the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district rose from 87,177 cusecs at 8 am on Saturday to 2,40,832 cusecs at noon, they added.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Haryana’s Ambala received 14.4 mm of rainfall while Rohtak received 14.2 mm and Kurukshetra recorded 12 mm, according to the weather department.

Panchkula was the wettest in Haryana recording 71.5 mm of rainfall, the MeT added.

In Punjab, Rupnagar was the wettest with 34 mm of rainfall, followed by 32.6 mm at Amritsar, 32.8 mm at Gurdaspur and 25.5 mm at Fatehgarh Sahib, the weather data showed.

Chandigarh received 53 mm of rainfall, the MeT said.

#Yamunanagar