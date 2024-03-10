Water near Bandhwari landfill not carcinogenic: MC

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 9

No carcinogen or heavy metal has been found in the groundwater samples collected from villages near the Bandhwari landfill site, according to Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger. “Although the TDS (total dissolved solids) count is worrisome in a few areas, it can be resolved with the installation of RO systems,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that residents had alleged that the Bandhwari landfill was triggering spread of cancer in the nearby villages.

Following such reports, the civic body had reportedly got groundwater of 60 villages lying near the landfill site and also got a team of experts to analyse these samples in details. After getting these samples tested, the MC has claimed that this water is ‘safe’.

Dr Banger told The Tribune, “We followed the directive of the NGT and went a step ahead and got water tested for around 60 villages. Contrary to the doubts and allegations, we did not find any element or metal in it that could have triggered any form of cancer.”

He added that traditionally, Gurugram did not have very good quality drinking water and TDS issues were reported some areas,” said Banger.

He further said that as per the tribunal’s directives, special medical camps were organised in nearby villages and the panel of doctors had not found any cases of hepatitis, tuberculosis or ‘acquired’ cancer.

“We are working on the waste management crisis at Bandhwari and will ensure that the landfill is cleared by July. It does leads to obvious aftermaths, but we are sure there is no cancer crisis because of it,” added Banger.

It may be noted that next hearing of the case is slated to be held on March 12.

During its hearing a month ago, the NGT had ordered the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to test groundwater of five villages in the vicinity of the Bandhwari landfill. The directive came after various reports highlighted the increasing number of cancer patients in villages near the landfill in Gurugram district.

According to the orders issued on January 9, the tribunal asked the Gurugram Municipal Commissioner to constitute a team, which will have representative of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to test the quality of groundwater of Bandhwari, Baliawas, Balola, Gwal Pahari and Dera Mandi villages.

“If the groundwater is found to be contaminated, the officials should find out the nature of contamination and check health condition of villagers. If necessary, appropriate healthcare facilities should be provided to individuals, who are suffering due to contaminated groundwater,” read the orders.

The NGT asked the state authorities to carry out tests within a month. They were further directed to organise medical check-up camps, diagnose any health conditions generated from contamination and bear the medical expenses.

