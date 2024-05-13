Water shortage hits Rohtak localities

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 12

Residents of HSVP Sectors 1, 2 and nearby localities in the city are facing a scarcity of potable water.

Crisis has deepened The water crisis has deepened in the past one week as it is being supplied only in the morning. The supply is inadequate, forcing us to buy water from the market. We paid Rs 600 for a tanker two days ago. Many residents in our locality are also depending on tankers to meet their daily needs. — Sita Ram Sharma, A resident of Sector 1

Many of them are compelled to buy water for their daily requirement.

Irate residents are now raising the issue before leaders and workers of political parties when they contact them to seek votes for their candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The water crisis has deepened in the past week as it is being supplied only in the morning. The supply is inadequate, forcing us to buy water from the market. We paid Rs 600 for a tanker two days ago. Many residents in our locality are also depending on tankers to meet their daily needs,” said Sita Ram Sharma, a resident of Sector 1.

Kailash Chand Khanna, a resident of the city, said, “Everyone is facing a lot of problems due to the inadequate supply of drinking water. The issue had been raised many times before the authorities, but to no avail. The water should be supplied twice in a day.”

“Besides Sectors 1 and 2, there has been an acute scarcity of drinking water in some parts of Sectors 3 and 14, Vinay Nagar and Ram Gopal Colony for more than a week. The residents are so upset that they are now asking leaders and workers of political parties to provide them drinking water and then seek votes,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, former councillor.

Jagmati Sangwan, district secretary, CPI (M), said the water crisis in the city continued despite a protest march in the city. She said they had taken up the issue with the state authorities.

“Leaders of the ruling party are campaigning to seek votes for their candidate, but they are turning a blind eye to this major problem of the city,” she added.

RK Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), told The Tribune that they got 200 cusecs of extra water on Sunday.

“We have increased the water supply from Sunday. Hence, the residents will now not have to face the shortage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar and PHED officials inspected two waterworks on Saturday. The DC told the officials to ensure the smooth supply of drinking water in the city.

The DC sought information from the officials about the water availability in the tanks.

“The officials told the DC that the water channel located along the Sonipat Road has been desilted so that water can be supplied as soon as it reaches the canal. All necessary arrangements have been made for ensuring potable water in adequate quantity,” said sources.

