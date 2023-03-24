Water supply to be affected in Gurugram on March 27, 28

Gurugram, March 23
Water supply will be suspended in various parts of the city from March 27 for 30 hours. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will take up the work to connect a pipeline from MDI Chowk to IFFCO Chowk.
A notice issued by the GMDA said the main water pipeline at the Sector 16 pumping station would be shut from 9 am on Monday.
Water supply would be affected in Sectors 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 27, 28, 29, 43, DLF I, II and IV, Sushant Lok I and II, South City 1, Udyog Vihar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, MG Road, Surya Vihar, Sirhaul and adjoining areas, the notice said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul gets 2-yr jail for 'Modi surname' remark, Congress to contest verdict
Defamation case over ‘how come all thieves have Modi surname...
No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes
3rd all-party meeting by Dhankhar inconclusive
General comment, not defamation: Congress
To question Surat court’s jurisdiction, claims sentencing wa...