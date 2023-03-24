Water supply to be affected in Gurugram on March 27, 28

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 23

Water supply will be suspended in various parts of the city from March 27 for 30 hours. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will take up the work to connect a pipeline from MDI Chowk to IFFCO Chowk.

A notice issued by the GMDA said the main water pipeline at the Sector 16 pumping station would be shut from 9 am on Monday.

Water supply would be affected in Sectors 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 27, 28, 29, 43, DLF I, II and IV, Sushant Lok I and II, South City 1, Udyog Vihar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, MG Road, Surya Vihar, Sirhaul and adjoining areas, the notice said.