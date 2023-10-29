Water table up in 100 Mahendragarh villages, claims minister

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, October 28

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav and former Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said water table of over 100 villages in the district had improved considerably.

They said this while addressing mediapersons in Narnaul here today. They said farmers were facing a lot of problems before 2014, but the BJP government ensured that irrigation water could reach all the villages. Besides, the farmers have also been able to benefit from various scheme such as the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

“The social security pension automatically begins after a person attains the age of 60 years on the basis of the Parivar Pehchan Patra. The total number of beneficiaries under the scheme has also risen to 32 lakh from 19 lakh in 2014, after the BJP came to power in the state,” said Yadav.

Sharma said a medical college at Koriavaas village and an industrial modern township in Khudana had come up in the district in the past nine years.

