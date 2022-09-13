Water treatment plant official held in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 12

The Rohtak police have arrested an official working at the water treatment plant in Industrial Model Township (IMT), Rohtak, in connection with the death of two workers at the plant due to asphyxiation.

The ASP, Sampla, Medha Bhushan, said Devender and Rupak of Atayal village in Rohtak district died of asphyxiation on September 10 and an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC; SC/ST Act and The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, at the IMT- Rohtak police station, on the complaint lodged by Devender’s father Surender.

“The preliminary probe revealed that Devender worked as a gardener at the plant, while Rupak was employed as a helper. Himanshu, a chemist at the plant, and Sunil, in-charge, asked Devender and Rupak to bring out a motor from a sewerage well. When Devender and Rupak refused to enter the well, Himanshu and Sunil made casteist remarks and forced them to do so by threatening them with dismissal,” the ASP said. She said Rupak was sent inside the well with the help of a rope without any safety equipment. While Rupak was being lowered into the well, he got asphyxiated . “After that, Devender was also sent into the well and he also got asphyxiated. Both Rupak and Devender died of asphyxiation,” the ASP said.