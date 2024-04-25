Gurugram: Water treatment plant unit gets dedicated power substation

Kulwinder Sandhu
Gurugram, April 24
The power department has connected the third unit of Chandu-Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) with the 66kV power substation, which was specifically set up for providing uninterrupted power supply to the plant.
Two units of the WTP were already connected with this substation, but the third unit was getting power from the Farrukhnagar substation, which is 10km away.
As a result, even minor problems in power lines led to disruptions in power supply, affecting the functioning of the third unit.
Abhinav Verma, Executive Engineer (infrastructure), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), told The Tribune that the issue of power disruption had been resolved completely with the help of the power department authorities.
There were some technical glitches in the cable network of the third unit of the WTP, due to which it could not be connected with the 66kV power substation. “Now, we have fixed new cables in the third unit and connected it with the 66kV power substation a couple of days ago,” he said.
Meanwhile, the work on the construction of another unit is in progress to increase the capacity of the Chandu-Budhera water treatment plant by 100 MLD, which will help in meeting the increased demand for new sectors, particularly Sectors 81 to 115 in the metropolitan city.
The GMDA is increasing the availability of drinking water for residents, particularly in new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Presently, the Chandu-Budhera WTP has three units of 100 MLD capacity each. The fourth unit, which is likely to be completed in a few months, will enhance its capacity to 400 MLD, giving a much-needed boost to the potable water supply for local residents.
