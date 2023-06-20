Waterlogged Ambala streets!

DESPITE the monsoons being weeks away, some streets in Defence Colony are already waterlogged due to poor layout planning, because of which there exist low-lying areas in the colony, causing a nuisance for residents and commuters. Stagnant water there leads to unhygienic conditions. The authorities concerned need to fill up the low-lying areas and re-lay the streets properly to prevent perpetual waterlogging. COLONEL RD SINGH (retd), Ambala

Bypass needed to ease traffic

A dedicated bypass to connect the Rohtak-Safidon-Assandh road to NH-44 over the canal there is the need of the hour in Panipat. Heavy vehicles that pass through the narrow connecting roads near Kabri village cause traffic congestion, and constructing a bypass will help ease it. TEJINDER, Panipat

Absence of colony boundary wall

ANSAL Town in Sector 20 of Jagadhri has had a boundary wall right from its inception. This has led to goats, cows and buffaloes grazing within the colony. Residents pay a considerable maintenance fee, which is used to maintain community parks, etc. Some antisocial elements take advantage of the lack of a boundary wall by consuming liquor and raising a ruckus in the open at odd hours. Despite repeated requests, a perimeter wall has not been raised. NK DHIMAN, Jagadhri

