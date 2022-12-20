Waterlogged fields, urea shortage hit wheat sowing in Rohtak district

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 19

Though the commencement of the foggy weather has provided some reprieve to the wheat-growers, the waterlogged fields and shortage of urea have hit the sowing of wheat in the Rohtak belt.

Due to the lack of adequate resources, rainwater standing in agricultural fields at several villages in the district is yet to be drained out, delaying the sowing of wheat crops.

Moreover, the shortage of urea is also a cause for concern to the wheat-growing farmers, who are making rounds of the stores to get it.

“More than 400 acres of agricultural fields in Ritoli, Kabulpur, Baland, Sundana, Masoodpur and Kakrana villages are still waterlogged and may not be ready for sowing of wheat in this season,” said Amarjeet, a farmer.

He said the farmers were being given liquid nano-urea in place of urea, adding that most of the farmers were reluctant to use nano-urea as it proved more costly and less effective. Krishan, a resident of Ritoli village, stated that shortage of urea was prevailing in their area and the farmers had to make several rounds of the stores to get the urea.

Kuldeep Singh, Regional Officer, IFFCO, Rohtak, asserted that adequate urea was being arranged so that there was no shortage in the district. “A rack containing 70,992 bags of urea was arranged for Rohtak district last Monday and another rack will arrive soon,” he said.

Exhorting the farmers to use liquid nano-urea to increase their yield, Singh stated that the Agriculture Department and IFFCO had launched a publicity-cum-awareness campaign to educate the farmers about its benefits and advantages and encourage them to use it.