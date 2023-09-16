waterlogged Railway road

THE main railway road connecting the city with Old Faridabad Railway Station has plagued by waterlogging and poor sanitary conditions for over a year. Despite multiple complaints lodged with the municipal corporation, the problem remains unresolved. Since the railway road is an important passage used by thousands of commuters daily, the authorities must take immediate action to resolve the problem.

Satish Chopra, Faridabad

Stray dogs pose threat to residents

THE people of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri have been facing the stray dog menace for a long time. The residents often complain of stray dogs loitering on the streets, causing inconvenience to the passers-by, especially children. Since it is a serious issue, the municipal officials must take prompt and appropriate action on priority.

Himanshu, Jagadhri

Garbage piles up near hanuman mandir

HANUMAN Mandir, located in Narwana, is visited by hundreds of devotees every day. Heaps of garbage lie along the streets near the temple, producing stench. Owing to improper garbage collection, a huge dumping ground has come up near the temple. In addition, with no de-silting work carried out in the sewer lines, the roads near the temple are often waterlogged. The municipal council must address the issue at the earliest.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Faridabad