Waterlogged Street in Jhajjar village bane of residents

Residents of Matanhel village in Jhajjar district are a harassed lot due to accumulation of water in the main street of the village for the past several days. They have to wade through the water while going to the other side while the authorities concerned are not paying any heed to it despite being informed about the issue. Those residing in the street are forced to be confined to their houses. The authorities should drain out the water at the earliest.

Naresh Kumar, Jhajjar

Provide solution to the problem of stray animals

Stray animals have wreaked havoc on agricultural land located between the New Grain Market and the railway line in Karnal. These animals come from the grain market and enter the fields and destroy the standing crops of farmers and sometimes injure the farmers. Due to the destruction of crops, farmers are suffering financial loss and find it difficult to save their lives from these animals. The Haryana Government should provide a permanent solution to the problem of these stray animals at the earliest. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Instal CCTV cameras at strategic locations

Shopkeepers in Bhiwani town have raised the demand for the installation of CCTV cameras at roundabouts and certain strategic locations in the town. There have been frequent thefts at the Hansi Gate Ghantaghar, the posh area of Bhiwani. The CCTV cameras can be a deterrent for thieves and also help the police in detection of crime.

Kamal Singh, Bhiwani

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com