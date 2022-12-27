Waterlogged streets cause vector-borne diseases

RESIDENTS of Rishi Colony of Jhajjar city are a harassed lot due to waterlogging in one of its main streets. The problem has been persisting for the past two months, and the residents are being forced to wade through it. The stagnant water not only emanates foul smell but has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to the spread of vector-borne diseases. The authorities concerned must solve the problem at the earliest.

Rahul, Jhajjar

Ill-conceived overbridge cause of mishaps

A narrow overbridge that covers the Chhalak nullah on the Rewari road in Narnaul town is turning out to be a major cause of road mishaps, especially at night. In the absence of road reflectors and signboards, a car fell into the nullah on Saturday night due to low visibility. The local authorities must widen the overbridge to prevent any untoward incident.

Abhay Singh, Narnaul

Animal theft on rise

DUE to the dip in the temperature, animal thieves have become active in the rural areas of the district. More than six animals have been stolen from different villages in the past couple of days, causing a sense of fear among animal rearers who are forced to stay awake all night. The police authorities must take vital steps to curb this menace.

Shri Bhagwan, Mahendragarh

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com