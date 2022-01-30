Waterlogging: 4,000 farmers demand crop loss relief

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 29

Around 4,000 farmers in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari districts have sought compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY) for the loss to their wheat and mustard crop due to waterlogging caused by rain this month.

They have filed applications with the local offices of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department in this respect.

As per sources, around 1,800 such complaints have so far been received in Rohtak, 1,150 in Jhajjar and 1,050 in Rewari. Meanwhile, a total around 50,000 acres of the cultivated area is, as per the complaints, affected by waterlogging in the three districts, of which around 46,000 acres belong to Rohtak alone. Significantly, water is still stagnant in a large area.

“Chiri, Chandi, Pehrawar, Dhamar, Kahni, Rithal Phogat, Shimli, Mayna, Sanghi, Khidwali, Nindana, Semain, Bhaini Surjan, Karontha, Kansala, Kherenti, Lakhan Majra, Aanwal, Rithal Narwal and Sundana are among the villages where the agriculture land is waterlogged due to the recent rains,” the sources added.

Vazir Singh, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Rohtak, said the insurance company had been apprised of the complaints. “A joint committee of the Agriculture Department and the insurance company will soon carry out a survey to assess the actual loss,” he added.

Deepak, SDO (Agriculture), Rewari, said several villages under the Jatusana block were worst-affected. “As per the complaints, the standing crop of mustard has fallen flat in over 2,000 acres. However, the exact loss will be ascertained after the survey,” he added.

Inder Singh, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Jhajjar, said the wheat crop had suffered a loss up to 50 per cent and mustard up to 30 per cent spread over 2,300 acres in the district.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda on Saturday visited Kiloi, Rurki, Bhalaut, Mungan, Polangi, Makrauli Kalan and Khurd, Bakheta, Chiri, Dhamar, Humayupur and Samchana villages in Rohtak district to take stock of the situation. “The standing crop of wheat spread over thousands of acres in various villages has suffered extensive damage due to the accumulated rainwater. No one is paying heed towards the plight of farmers. They will be ruined if the government fails to bail them out of the crisis by providing them adequate compensation,” Krishanmurti said.