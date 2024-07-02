Waterlogging at Sector 16-17 Railway underbridge in Hisar

THE railway underbridge (RUB) in Sector 16-17 in Hisar gets inundated every time it rains. The municipal corporation should take measures to immediately drain out the stagnant water from the RUB. The collected water not only disrupts movement but also poses the threat of damaging the structure of the underbridge.

Yograj Sharma, Hisar

Blood Donors’ reward should be increased

FOR several years, the Red Cross Society in the state has been giving Rs 50 to blood donors to buy refreshments for themselves after donating blood. This amount should be increased to Rs 500. With the increase in inflation, Rs 50 is insufficient to procure any good quality refreshments such as milk, juice, fruits etc. If the government increases this allowance, more people will be encouraged to donate blood.

Rajkumar goyal, Jind

