Waterlogging at Sector 16-17 Railway underbridge in Hisar

THE railway underbridge (RUB) in Sector 16-17 in Hisar gets inundated every time it rains. The municipal corporation should take measures to immediately drain out the stagnant water from the RUB. The collected water not only disrupts movement but also poses the threat of damaging the structure of the underbridge.
Yograj Sharma, Hisar
Blood Donors’ reward should be increased
FOR several years, the Red Cross Society in the state has been giving Rs 50 to blood donors to buy refreshments for themselves after donating blood. This amount should be increased to Rs 500. With the increase in inflation, Rs 50 is insufficient to procure any good quality refreshments such as milk, juice, fruits etc. If the government increases this allowance, more people will be encouraged to donate blood.
Rajkumar goyal, Jind
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...