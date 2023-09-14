Waterlogging in plot causing inconvenience

Following the recent rain, a plot in the city has become waterlogged. A foul smell has started emanating from the ground due to severe eutrophication, causing inconvenience to the area residents. It has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and there is a risk of spread of diseases in the area. The administration should immediately look into the matter and take steps to ensure that the plot is cleaned at the earliest.

Santripti Kapoor, Mullana, Ambla Cantt

Residents suffer due to poor civic amenities

Poor civic conditions prevail at many public places, including main roads and intersections, in the city. Heaps of waste lying under the newly constructed flyover at BPTP Chowk on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the city present an ugly picture of the civic maintenance. Besides, the presence of a large number of stray cattle poses a risk to the lives of the commuters as well as the animals. The authorities need to take cognisance of these matters and ensure that proper civic amenities are provided to the residents.

Sonal, Faridabad

Garbage dumped on the roadsides in town

People continue to dump garbage along the roads in several parts of Hisar town. Though the Hisar Municipal Corporation recently launched a sanitation awareness drive in the town, people regularly dump waste in the open, especially near the Sohan Cinema road in the old city area. One can see the stray cattle feeding on the garbage dumped in the open. The authorities must ensure cleanliness in the town.

Ashok Kumar, Hisar

