Waterlogging outside Karna Stadium cause for concern

After the recent spell of rain on Sunday night, water has accumulated on a stretch outside Karna Stadium, exposing the poor drainage system of the city. Despite repeated complaints about the poor drainage system, the authorities concerned are yet to address the problem effectively. The authorities should take steps to improve the drainage system before the onset of the monsoon, else breeding grounds for mosquitoes would grow manifold in the city. Anuj, Karnal

Electrical junction boxes pose threat

AT many places in Narwana, electrical junction boxes are left exposed, with fuses either stolen or damaged. Cables snake through the enclosure without proper insulation, posing danger to humans and animals alike. Also, with the onset of summer, as dry leaves accumulate at the base of transformer enclosures, the possibility of fire increases manifold. The DHBVN should address the issue before a major tragedy occurs.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

