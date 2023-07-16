Waterlogging ruins cotton crop on 31K acres

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, July 15

The incessant rains have not only led to the flooding of several districts across the state, but also caused damage to the cotton crop in Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Due to waterlogging, losses to the crop spread over 31,000 acres have been reported during a preliminary survey conducted by local offices of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department in both the districts. The rains have adversely affected the crop spread over 21,000 acres in Charkhi Dadri, while the figure is over 10,000 in Mahendragarh, sources said.

According to the sources, losses up to 25 per cent had been reported on around 9,000 acres, up to 50 per cent in 700 acres and up to 75 per cent in 450 acres in Mahendragarh district. Kanina block is the worst-hit area.

Similarly, in Charkhi Dadri district, losses up to 25 per cent have been estimated in 9,000 acres, up to 50 per cent in 10,000 acres and up to 75 per cent in over 2,000 acres. All three blocks — Dadri-I, Badhra and Dadri-II — of the district have been hit by the rains. As many as 12 villages, including Charkhi Dadri, Kanheti, Imlota, Bhagvi, Loharwara, Paintawas, Birhi Kalan, Akhtiyar Pura, Sahuwas, Barsana and Mirch, are still submerged and it may cause further losses to the crop and farmers.

“Cotton crop was at flowering stage when the rains wreaked havoc. The fields are currently in knee-deep water leading to extensive damage to the crop. The farmers have no option except seeking relief from the state government as the rains have dashed their hopes of getting any earnings this season,” said Raj, a farmer, demanding that the government should announce special girdawari.

Balwant Saharan, Deputy Director (Agriculture), in Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri, said a report of estimated losses to cotton crop had been sent to the state authorities.

