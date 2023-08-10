Waterlogging woes in Ambala Cantt

THE issue of waterlogging in Ambala Cantt, particularly in Sector C of Defence Colony, adjacent to HDFC Bank, is causing significant inconvenience to both residents and commuters. The lack of a proper drainage system coupled with the low-lying lanes here exacerbates the problem. Residents’ daily lives are disrupted, and it is essential for the authorities to assess the situation and implement effective strategies to prevent waterlogging.

Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Stray dog menace in Sonepat

THE increasing presence of stray dogs in Sonepat is becoming a menace to the safety of city residents. These dogs are posing threats by chasing and, in some cases, even biting passersby. Urgent action is required from the MC authorities to address this issue and ensure the wellbeing of the residents. Implementing measures to control the rising population of stray dogs is paramount to maintaining a secure living environment. Harpal, Sonepat

Contaminated water supply in Rohtak puts residents at risk

THE recurring problem of contaminated water supply in Rohtak is putting residents’ health at risk. The potential for diseases outbreaks is concerning, and the authorities must address this issue promptly. It’s distressing that residents are compelled to purchase drinking water from private suppliers. It’s crucial for the authorities concerned to acknowledge this situation and take effective measures to rectify the water quality problem. Darshan, Rohtak

