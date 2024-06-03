We don’t believe in exit polls: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 2

Reacting to the exit polls predicting mandate to the BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha poll, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda has said he believes in people’s poll and that public sentiment is against the BJP government. The INDI Alliance would perform well in the elections,exit polls have no authenticity, he said.

“This Lok Sabha election was quite different from earlier ones. This time, people themselves have contested the Lok Sabha poll to show the BJP and its constituents the door for their anti-people policies. So I am quite confident about the marvellous performance of the INDI Alliance in the elections,” pointed out Hooda while talking to The Tribune exclusively here on Sunday.

On being asked about Haryana, the former CM said the Congress would make a clean sweep in the state as a strong wind of change was blowing here like other parts of the nation.

“Every citizen in Haryana wants to get rid of the BJP government which has deliberately worked to keep the youth of Haryana away from jobs by framing erroneous policies. The latest ruling of the High Court on the CET clearly indicates that the BJP indulged in recruitment scams and neglected the educated youth of the state. The BJP government intentionally creates lacuna in the recruitment process to evade recruitments,” he claimed.

In reply to a question how the Congress would combat the BJP in absence of its organisational structure in the state, Hooda pointed out, “People are our organisation and they have contested Lok Sabha polls so effectively that the BJP is struggling even to open its account in the state. All top guns of the BJP, including former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, are locked in a tough fight. This has happened due to the people who have supported the Congress wholeheartedly in this election.”

Speaking over the warning issued to government employees on poll duty by Khattar, Hooda said the smooth and peaceful elections across the state were evidence that officials had discharged their duty with sincerity and honesty. Moreover, there was not a single complaint of rigging in the polling. “The BJP leaders are are making illogical statements against the employees while they (employees) actually deserve applause rather than warnings,” Hooda added.

No factionalism in Haryana Congress

At a press conference in Jind, when asked whether there was any attempt of sabotage within the party, Hooda said, “There was no factionalism in Congress. I have no such reports. Despite the fact that the Congress had no organisation in place in Haryana, people chipped in and got their act together to work for the Congress.” Hooda claimed the party would now work to strengthen the party organisation in the state.

