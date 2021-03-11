We don’t intend harm to anyone, says Ambala BJP MLA

Tribune News Sevice
Ambala, May 3
A video of BJP Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel that had gone viral on social media recently showed him taking oath to make “India a Hindu Rashtra”. The oath was administered by a senior functionary of a private channel on Sunday in Ambala City. Sources said a seminar was organised on the topic “Uniform Civil Code” on the occasion.
Meanwhile, in another video, Aseem said a similar oath was administered by Chhatrapati Shivaji in 1647. “We have to understand that we never asked for harm to person of any religion. We are not asking people from other religions to stop worshipping their Gods. They can keep faith in their religion, but should follow the system, customs and cultures being followed here.”
He also questioned attacks on religious processions during Diwali, Ram Navami, and Hanuman Jayanti.
