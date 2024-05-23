 We ended culture of parchi, kharchi for jobs: Tanwar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  We ended culture of parchi, kharchi for jobs: Tanwar

We ended culture of parchi, kharchi for jobs: Tanwar

We ended culture of parchi, kharchi for jobs: Tanwar

Ashok Tanwar. File photo



Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 22

The BJP candidate for Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Dr Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday said the BJP-led state government had put an end to the system of ‘parchi’ (recommendation) and ‘kharchi’ (bribery) for government jobs, thus ensuring a better future for deserving youth. Earlier, jobs were auctioned off, and those close to politicians and government officials would buy them. Interviews were just for show. He said recruitment lists used to be issued from the offices of politicians, depriving deserving candidates for jobs. Tanwar claimed the BJP had worked towards ending this prejudice. He was addressing a youth convention at Ajay Vatika in Sirsa.

Tanwar said after assuming power, the government had ended nepotism in jobs that had been going on for years. “Now, jobs are given to youth based on their qualifications. The sons and daughters of labourers and rickshaw pullers have government jobs, and they are happy with the government’s policies,” he said.

Tanwar said former CM Manohar Lal gave momentum to development in the state over the last nine years and put an end to corruption. Pension for the elderly was increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. Tanwar said the BJP government had also laid a network of roads in the state with the construction of several bypasses and overpasses.

Tanwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of ‘Antyodaya’ (upliftment of the last person) had been realised. Every section was happy with the government’s welfare policies, and they wanted the PM to come back in power. Tanwar also claimed that the standard of living of the poor had improved under the BJP’s rule. “Today, 80 crore people in the country receive free rations, and the distribution system has been made transparent to eliminate corruption. Now, rations are being given to the poor online,” he said. He said people were able to get their work done from the comfort of their homes.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sirsa


