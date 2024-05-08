We focus on national issues: MLA Harvinder Kalyan

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 7

With the electoral battle lines drawn and the date of elections looming closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified efforts to ensure the victory of its candidates in the upcoming Karnal Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly byelection.

‘Nation comes first for us’ The BJP is a cadre-based party, which focuses on national issues. We contest elections while focusing on the nation. For us, the nation comes first. — Harvinder Kalyan, Gharaunda MLA

Focusing on micro-management planning, the party has mobilised its cadre at the grassroots level to intensify the campaign, which is aimed at securing victory for former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the Karnal Assembly segment.

Dedicated party workers, including ‘panna pramukhs’, booth-level volunteers, ‘shakti kendra pramukhs’, and other office-bearers, along with district bodies and Lok Sabha election convenor, are reaching out to people to highlight the achievements of the Union and state governments.

They are collectively engaging with people on pressing national issues, seeking support by highlighting the party’s public welfare steps. Besides, they are using digital tools and platforms to strengthen their micro-management efforts. “The BJP is a cadre-based party, which focuses on national issues. We contest elections while focusing on the nation. For us, the nation comes first,” said Harvinder Kalyan, the convener of Karnal Lok Sabha elections and Gharaunda MLA. He said the party’s grassroots workers were actively engaging in strengthening the organisation and serving society.

“Our primary objective is to serve society, and all our workers are dedicated to this cause,” he said. Brij Gupta, the treasurer of the district body, said, “Our party workers are working at the grassroots level to ensure the victory of both candidates. They are selflessly dedicating themselves to the party’s mission of serving the society.” Gupta reiterated the party’s confidence in winning all contested seats.

Jagmohan Anand, former media coordinator of Khattar, said their focus was to increase the voter turnout, for which the party workers are working and encouraging people to cast their votes in the favour of BJP on May 5.

“Our office-bearers from Panna Pramukhs to district and state bodies, are working to enhance the poll percentage,” said Anand, claiming that the BJP will win all 10 seats of Lok Sabha and one of the Karnal assembly byelection.

