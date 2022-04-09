Weapons supplier held

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 8

The police have arrested a man, who reportedly supplied weapons, including AK-47, to associates of banned terrorist groups who were arrested by the police here in February.

Vipin Kadyan, DSP, Headquarter, said the accused, an alleged terrorist was identified as Gurpreet, alias Gopi, of Shadiwala village in Moga of Punjab. On Friday, Gopi was produced in a court, which sent him on four-day police remand, he added.

Notably, the CIA unit of the district police had arrested four persons, Sagar, alias Binni, Sunil, alias Pehalwan, Jatin of Juan village and Surender, alias Sonu, of Rajpur village of the district and recovered an AK-47 rifle, 49 rounds of AK-47, five pistols, including three foreign-made pistols and cartridges on February 19.

The probe revealed that the accused were involved in “contract killings” in Punjab on the directions of the banned terrorist group handlers — Khalistan Tiger Force and International Sikh Youth Federation. They had relations with terrorists through the social media platforms. Meanwhile, Gopi had supplied the weapons to Sagar and others at Ambala. After which the Ludhiana police nabbed Gopi and the CIA unit brought him here on a production warrant. —