Karnal: Dyal Singh College and IB (PG) College jointly organised a national webinar on biotechnology and human welfare 2022. Dr Aditi Shreeya Bali welcomed all guests. The session was presided over by Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal, Dyal Singh College. "Biotechnology is not a new branch of science instead, it is something that we have been practicing for ages. Farmers selecting the best-suited crops, making curd, and selectively breeding animals is all biotechnology," she said. Dr Shweta Yadav said in the first session, Dr Pooja Sharma, assistant professor, department of biotechnology, MMDU-Mullana (Ambala) was the speaker, who delivered the talk on "A demand of biological nitrogen fixation to improve nitrogen use efficiency in cereals". Dr Ajay Kumar Garg, principal, IB (PG) College, Panipat, spoke on the emerging role of biotechnology in our day-to-day activities.

Faridabad: A week-long short term training programme (STTP) on "Cloud computing and Internet of things (IoT)" was inaugurated at JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad. This programme is aimed at bringing eminent speakers who are experts of industry and academics from reputed institutes, to enrich the participants with modern trends, in the field in IoT and cloud computing sector. The programme is organised by the Electronics engineering department and sponsored by the AICTE. Gopi Srinivasan, industry executive of Microsoft who was chief guest at the inaugural session enlightened the participants about the latest trends of IoT. The session was presided over by Vice Chancellor Raj Nehru.

Hisar: 'Prof Avnesh Verma, Registrar of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar (GJUST), an instrumentation expert, said no industry could run without instrumentation as it played a vital role in qualitative and quantitative growth of industrial productivity. He said this while addressing the teachers of physical sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences and pharmaceutical sciences of different parts of the country as a chief guest on the occasion of inauguration of two-week inter-disciplinary refresher course organised by the human resource development centre of the university.

Hisar: A three-day workshop was organised at Government College, Nalwa, in Hisar district by the career and placement cell of the college. Principal Leena Kajal said Pratap Singh Malik, director of training cell in placement of Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar, gave tips to the students on how to frame an effective resume. All members of the career and placement cell, Dr Ashok Yadav, Dr Sunita, Deepak Arya along with the senior professor of the college, Shailendra Singh, contributed in the successful conduct of the workshop.