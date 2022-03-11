Karnal: A two-day webinar on “Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow” was organised by National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Dr Kamini Gupta, lecturer, King’s Business School, London; Dr Shiva Durga, Professor, Institute of Applied Sciences & Humanities, Mathura, UP; Dr Vageshwari Deswal, Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi; Dr Latha Sabikhi, Principal Scientist and former head, Dairy Technology Division, NDRI; and Dr Sudheer K Singh, Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Delhi, were the speakers for the day.

Prof Sudesh is VC of BPSMV

Sonepat: Professor Sudesh has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan. Professor Sudesh is an acclaimed academician with over 31 years of experience in teaching and research. She has been professor of management at University School of Management, Kurukshetra University; director of women’s studies centre, KUK; and director, HRDC, KUK.

Health check-up camp organised

Gurugram: The faculty of medicine and health sciences of SGT University organised a health check-up camp at Palda village. Doctors from various faculties provided services to the villagers.

Lecture on youth, nation building

Rohtak: Sunit Mukherjee, director (Public Relations), Maharshi Dayanand University, said youth had a great role in contributing towards social causes and nation building. Youth, especially university students, must participate enthusiastically in social and community outreach programmes.