Wedding-style invite for Lok Sabha poll

Chandigarh, April 25

In a bid to transform the solemn act of voting into a celebratory affair, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has unveiled a unique initiative ahead of the elections. This time the Commission has decided to send out wedding-style invitation to voters across the state, turning polling day into a joyous occasion akin to a festive nuptial ceremony. This unique approach aims not only to elevate civic participation but also to infuse a sense of enthusiasm and community spirit into the electoral process.

Agarwal said with the goal of achieving 75 per cent voter turnout, this initiative was set to redefine the way elections were perceived and experienced in Haryana.

