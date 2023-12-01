Weddings of BJP leader’s sons to be grand affair

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 30

BJP leader and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi will host a grand function to mark the weddings of his two sons – Bhavya Bishnoi, who is BJP MLA from Adampur Assembly segment, and younger son Chaitanya Bishnoi in Adampur town in the district — on December 26. Residents said the social event would also be an occasion to send out a political message to the electorate as the Bishnoi family has planned to get about three lakh invitation cards printed for inviting people from the Hisar Lok Sabha segment and beyond.

