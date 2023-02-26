Welfare bodies turn a blind eye to child labour in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 25

Child labour is going on unabated at traffic signals in the city as scores of children can be seen selling balloons, pens and other items. They risk their lives by coming in front of vehicles for selling their wares, but the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Child Protection Society, other child welfare bodies and the district administration have been turning a blind eye to the issue.

The TNS took a round of the city and found that at almost all traffic lights, children wearing torn clothes could be seen either selling their wares or begging. They are mostly found at Hospital Chowk, Kunjpura Road, traffic lights near the mini secretariat, Nirmal Kutia Chowk traffic light, Old IG Office traffic light, Sector 14 Government College traffic light, Sector 12 petrol pump traffic light and Sectors 13-14 intersection traffic light. They are also seen near the eating joints. They compel commuters to either buy their products or give them some money. Some people, out of sympathy, purchase their wares or give them money instead of buying their wares, as these are of poor quality. Some commuters even behave rudely with them.

A 10-year-old boy, who was selling balloons near the traffic light of the mini secretariat, said the balloons or other items were given to them by a person to sell and in return they were paid a commission.

An official of the District Child Welfare Office said they informed the CWC and the District Child Protection Society if they received any complaints on childline number 1098.

Umesh Chanana, chairman, CWC, said the issue was brought to his notice after which they had asked for the police support from the Superintendent of Police (SP). “As soon as we get the police support, we will rescue all children involved in child labour and begging,” he added.

Ganga Ram Punia, SP, said, “We will provide the required police support whenever we receive any communication.”