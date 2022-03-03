Welfare-driven budget to be welcomed: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the party wouldn’t allow the government to run away from discussions.

He chaired the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party today, while HPCC president Kumari Selja also attended it.

Addressing mediapersons, Hooda said the party would raise the issues of Anganwari and Asha workers, old pension scheme, old-age pension cut under the guise of family ID, cut in many welfare schemes, abolishing the reservation of backward classes, changing the rules of domicile, demand for formation of Sanitation Workers Commission, demands of guest teachers, extension lecturer, property ID, discrepancies of lal dora and evacuation of Haryana students trapped in Ukraine during the session.

Reacting to the Governor’s address, Hooda said the address normally defines the direction of the government policies and future plans, but it had no roadmap for the development of the state or the problems facing the people.

Hooda said the Congress would also keep an eye on the Budget to be presented by the government. “We will welcome the budget, if it is developmental and welfare-driven, otherwise Congress will oppose it,” he said. —