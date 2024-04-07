Welfare society writes to President against inaction

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 6

With no action being taken by the concerned authorities, three incidents, including suicide by a Class 11 student, at the Rewari Sainik School has forced the Rezang La Shaurya Samiti, a society for the welfare of ex-servicemen and martyrs’ families, to write to President Draupadi Murmu. The Samiti has demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into all the incidents to find out the truth.

A student of Class 11 from Mahendragarh district reportedly committed suicide by jumping off from the balcony of his hostel on September 8, 2023. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, he wrote that the school atmosphere was not good and he was being harassed. “Teachers do not teach. It is not possible for everyone to become an officer. I asked everyone to take me out of the school but to no avail. I am so fed up and cannot tolerate it anymore,” the suicide note further read, as revealed by Naresh Chauhan, general secretary of the Samiti.

Chauhan said the case was investigated by the Sainik Schools Society that works under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) but no action was taken in the case.

“In the second incident, a case under POCSO Act was filed by the local police against an employee of the school on March 21 for showing obscene videos to three students. No arrests have been made in the case so far. The third incident happened on March 30 when Administrative Officer Major Avinash Kumar was attacked by a group of local residents in the school premises,” said Chauhan.

He maintained that nine persons, including the school principal and a village sarpanch, had been booked in the assault case but no firm action had been taken so far by the police. However, the administrative officer and the principal were shifted out till further orders.

“All these incidents have not only brought a bad name to Rewari Sainik School, but also put a question mark over the functioning of the school in ensuring safety of staffers and students. Hence we have written to the President seeking a CBI inquiry into all these cases,” Chauhan pointed out.

3 occurrences in 7 months

Class 11 student dies by suicide on Sept 8, 2023

Employee booked under POCSO Act on March 21, 2024

Administrative Officer attacked on March 30, 2024

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rewari #Rohtak