We’ll take steps to curb crime, says new Hisar SP

Hisar, June 29
The new Superintendent of Police, Deepak Saharan, has assured the people that the police will take effective measures to curb organised crime. He said criminal gangs will be wiped off from the region.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the SP said strict action would be taken against the criminals involved in organised crime.
“Exemplary action will also be taken against those who provide information and shelter to the criminals. The entire network of the criminals and gangsters will be wiped out from Hisar district,” he stated.
The SP held a meeting with police officials after taking charge at the district police headquarters here. The SP said the police have set their priority to launch a crackdown on the organised crime and drug peddling in the district.
“Effective steps will be taken to curb the drug menace and cybercrime. All efforts will be made to control road accidents,” he added.
