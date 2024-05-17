We’re robbed, complain cops over ‘stolen’ votes, write to EC

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 16

The Haryana Police Sangathan (HPS) has alleged “theft” of votes of the state police personnel through manipulation in their postal ballot papers at the behest of senior officers. The sangathan has lodged a written complaint in this regard with the State Election Commission, Haryana, requesting it to intervene in the matter. Talking to The Tribune today, HPS president Dilawar Singh said nearly 50,000 police officials were posted in Haryana, most of whom were posted away from their hometowns or deployed on election duties these days. “The police personnel do not get leave on the day of polling, but they can cast their votes through postal ballot. However, instead of allowing them to cast their votes through postal ballots on their own, they are called to the district police headquarters to submit their particulars along with Form No. 12 and unstamped ballot papers,” said Dilawar Singh.

In the complaint sent to the State Election Commission, the police sangathan has alleged that the votes of the policemen are thus being “stolen” and manipulated at the behest of the state authorities and senior officers.

“This is being done by ordering the policemen to deposit their forms and particulars with the Police Welfare Department, which is also functioning as the Election Cell,” it alleged.

The sangathan has urged the State Election Commission to ensure that the policemen deployed on election as well as law-and-order duties are handed over their copies of Form No.12 individually and are allowed to cast their votes in the presence of the candidates contesting the elections or their agents.

The sangathan has also attached a copy of a letter issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh, in this regard. On being contacted for comments, Mahendragarh SP Arsh Verma maintained that no complaint regarding the matter had been received at his office. Questioned about the letter in which the policemen have been asked to deposit Form No. 12 along with their particulars and copies of their Voter Cards at the Election Cell of SP Office, Narnaul, the SP said the said letter was not issued by him, but by the nodal officer. “Rest assured, there will not be any impediment to free and fair casting of votes by police personnel,” the SP maintained.

