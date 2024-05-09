West Bengal man held by Gurugram police for bid to extort Rs 50 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 8

The Gurugram police have arrested a man from West Bengal for demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from a businessman. An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station.

According to the police, a businessman had filed a complaint with the police yesterday that on May 3, he received a message on his phone from an unknown number.

The accused demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount. An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station on Tuesday at the Sector 50 police station and the police later arrested the accused from the Sector 84 area last night.

The spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, “The arrested accused, identified as Sabir (alias Sabirul), is a native of north Dinajpur in West Bengal. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was addicted to gambling.”

He confessed that he took the businessman’s mobile number and messaged him, demanding an extortion of Rs 50 lakh. The police were questioning the accused, said the spokesperson.

