We’ve addressed prolonged delays in govt recruitment: CM

Chandigarh, August 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that with the introduction of the recruitment policy for the Group C and D jobs, the government had rightfully addressed the issue of prolonged delays in government recruitment procedures.

In the past, the number of posts was also high and the categories of posts were also numerous. Therefore, to speed up this process, the government made a new policy for the Group C and D recruitment, he said.

The CM gave this information while replying to a question in the Assembly.

He said under the new policy, a separate cadre would be established, specifically for the Group D posts. This would be accompanied by the implementation of a comprehensive examination. Additionally, the policy allowed candidates who were selected and later wished to change their posting to different departments to do so based on seniority considerations.

The CM further informed the House that the Group C recruitment had been challenging due to the presence of different service rules within different government departments. This diversity in rules had made it impractical to conduct a singular, unified examination for all Group C positions. To overcome this hurdle, the government had moved forward with advertising around 35,000 Group C vacancies under a newly designed common eligibility test (CET).

He said the total number of candidates who applied for the CET was 11.22 lakh. Out of these, 3.59 lakh qualified the CET Phase-1.

“In line with this policy, an expansive framework of 64 categories has been established according to the same qualification. Separate examinations have been structured for each of these categories.”

He said the latest examination conducted pertained to the Group 56-57. However, an issue concerning the repetition of questions that arose during this particular examination was sub judice.

“Further, the Government allowed age relaxation to candidates who belong to certain special categories like scheduled castes, backward classes, persons with disability for CET,” said the Chief Minister.

