WFI-affiliated HAWA suspends 3 members, bans ‘akhara’ in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 6

The Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA), affiliated to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has suspended three members of HAWA; one each in Jhajjar, Hisar and Mewat districts for their alleged involvement in the agitation against the WFI chief.

‘Unethical’ activities You are continuing your activities with the protesters, which is purely non-ethical and against the objectives, rules and regulations of the WFI. — Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association

In a letter, HAWA state president Rohtas Singh issued an order to suspend Virender Singh Dalal in Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik in Hisar and Jai Bhagwan in Mewat — all secretaries of district units. “You are still continuing your activities with the protesters which is purely non-ethical and against the objectives, rules and regulations of the WFI. Therefore, the district associations are requested to not involve them in any activities organised on behalf of HAWA because they have been suspended and no activities will be conducted in their akharas/academies/ schools,” the order stated.

HAWA issued another order to ban Ajay Singh Dhanda and Jai Bhagwan Lathar, “sanchalaks” (managers) of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Wrestling Academy at Mirchpur village in Hisar. HAWA stated that the academy and both “sanchalaks” had been banned with immediate effect. “The district units of HAWA are advised to not involve them in any activities organised on behalf of HAWA because they are having nursery/ centre from Haryana Sports Department as well as SAI but misrouting the young wrestlers for their personal vested interest, instead of giving them proper regular practice. Now they are taking the young children/ wrestlers to the protest place along with them,” the letter read.