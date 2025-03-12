What our readers say: Deep pothole poses threat to commuters

Adeep pothole has developed along the Delhi-Hisar National Highway near Rohtak city, specifically on the stretch from Kharawar Temple towards Hisar, following light rainfall nearly 10 days ago. The pothole, located on the road connecting Jhajjar to Hisar, has raised concerns among commuters as it poses a significant risk of a major accident if not addressed promptly. Despite the potential danger, the local administration has not yet taken any action to repair the damaged road. A large number of commuters daily use the stretch to reach their destination.

Manoj Kumar, Rohtak

Unauthorised colonies in Rohtak

Unauthorised colonies are being carved out by land mafia on the outskirts of Rohtak city, posing serious concerns for urban planning and infrastructure. These settlements are being developed on agricultural land and mafia are luring the people to invest their hard-earned money in these colonies by making false claims of attractive returns. The authorities should take steps to stop the illegal practice

Pradeep Kumar, Rohtak

What our readers say

