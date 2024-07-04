What Our Readers Say: Encroachments on sidewalk cause inconvenience to pedestrians in Karnal

Customers and employees of big showrooms located along the service lane of the national highway from Sir Chhotu Ram Namaste Chowk to Tau Devi Lal Chowk encroach upon the footpath by parking their vehicles in the absence of proper space. As vehicles parked on the footpath, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. The authorities should remove the encroachments on the footpath at the earliest. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Blocks, damaged footpaths paint picture of neglect

Many blocks are lying near Pipli for the past several months. Pipli is the entry point of Kurukshetra, but the mound of blocks and damaged footpaths paint a picture of neglect. The administration should take appropriate action and remove these blocks and renovate the footpaths. —Vishal, Kurukshetra

