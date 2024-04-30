What Our Readers Say: Ensure proper disposal of dry leaves

The improper disposal of dry leaves by employees of the Horticulture Department and agencies like the HSVP can damage the greenery. In a recent incident, dry leaves were put on fire in the Town Park of Sector 12, which ended up damaging green trees and other vegetation. The authorities concerned need to ensure proper disposal of dry leaves because burning them not only leads to pollution, but also poses a threat to the nearby trees and plants. —Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Need to remove C&D waste

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste from different parts of Gurugram is often dumped in Sector 21. The Residents’ Welfare Association of Sector 21, Gurugram, has persistently been requesting the Gurugram MC to remove this waste. However, its lifting has been halted for some time now. Many people have also started dumping wet waste here. The MC should get the C&D waste removed from the sector in a time-bound manner. —Prakash Lamba, Gurugram

Shift Electricity poles from middle of roads

The electricity pole in the middle of the road leading from the Kanhaiya City intersection towards Chand Sarai in Karnal shows lack of planning on the part of officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) Limited. Similarly, at many other places, electricity poles can be seen in the middle of roads. Officials should shift these poles on the roadside. Taking the advantage of the poles’ position, people encroach on roads. Officials should make sure that these poles are installed on the roadside. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Monkey menace haunts residents in Rohtak

The authorities have failed to address the monkey menace in Rohtak city despite repeated complaints. The issue has also been highlighted in the media several times, but no effective action has been taken. The civic body should take concrete steps to find a solution to the problem. —Munshi Ram, Rohtak

Drugs behind rising crime in Sirsa

Incidents of chain snatching, assault and theft are on the rise in Sirsa. The crime rate in the district used to be low. Addicts are said to be behind these incidents. Officials claim that their efforts to keep a check on drugs are bearing fruit, but it seems to be only on paper. It is surprising that Lok Sabha candidates are blaming each other for various problems, but no one is ready to talk about the drug menace. The administration and public representatives should chalk out a strategy to solve the problem. —Balram Singh, Sirsa

