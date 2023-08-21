What our readers say: Monkey terror in Hisar

Monkeys have been causing panic and terror in Azad Nagar locality of Hisar town. Troops of simians roaming in the locality often cause damage to household articles and clothes. The residents fear being bitten by monkeys. The Municipal Corporation should take note of the problem and begin catching them and releasing them in forests. —Praduman Joshila, Hisar

Chinese thread rolls being sold illegally

Despite the ban, China-made kite-flying thread rolls, popularly called ' manjha', are being sold openly by shopkeepers these days. The string can prove deadly for drivers of two-wheelers as well as birds. The string is so sharp that it injures the fingers of even those who use it. The administration should confiscate illegal stocks of this thread and challan the shopkeepers who are selling it. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Need to sterilise stray dogs

S tray dogs are roaming on various roads in the city in large numbers, posing a public safety risk. The number of these dogs is increasing day by day but the authorities are not taking any step to curb their population. The Karnal Municipal Corporation should initiate a sterilisation programme. —Amit Baweja, Karnal

