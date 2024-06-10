What Our Readers Say: Residents dumping household waste on bandh road

THE Bandh road which used to be a walkers’ paradise in Sector 15, Gurugram, has become the new dumpyard. The MCG’s sheer ignorance on the matter has led to a major sanitation crisis, which has further attracted strays. Area residents are dumping their household waste here . The authorities concerned are requested to lift garbage on a priority basis and ensure that proper door-to-door collection of garbage to enure these green patches are not converted to dumpyards. —Arun Bansal, Gurugram

Cycle track being used for parking vehicles

THE cycle track developed on the side of the main road connecting the Mini Secretariat and the National Highway in Sector 12 has failed to serve its purpose as it is hardly used by any cyclist. The track that had come up at a cost of several lakhs has in fact become a spot for parking vehicles and remains blocked even for the pedestrians. The provision of the required infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists in any metropolitan city is a must. The authorities should ensure that such facilities should be used for the required purpose and avoid wasting public money on infrastructure that remains unused. —Vikram, Faridabad

Unhygienic conditions due to sewage overflow

THE sewage overflow in the Mill gate area in Ward Number 8 has resulted in unhygienic conditions in the entire locality. The sewerage line has been choked for the last 15 days, but the officials have failed to take note of the problem. The people of the area are upset with the prevailing situation and want the official to immediately take measures in this regard. —Bhupender Gangwa, Hisar

Heaps of cow dung a health hazard

oWNERS of a number of unauthorised dairies are throwing cow dung in open spaces, posing a health hazard to the residents of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The heaps of cow dung serve as breeding ground for mosquitoes, spreading diseases in those areas. The dairy owners also flush cow dung into sewer lines, contributing to the problem of frequent choking of sewers. The MC authorities should solve this problem on priority. —Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

