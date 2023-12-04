 What our readers say: Stray cattle menace in narwana city : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  What our readers say: Stray cattle menace in narwana city

What our readers say: Stray cattle menace in narwana city

What our readers say: Stray cattle menace in narwana city


Residents of Narwana have been reeling under the stray cattle menace for months. The presence of cows and bulls straying on the roads is quite a common sight. Besides, cattle foraging on the garbage in market areas create unhygienic conditions in the city. The administration should take note of the residents’ complaints and move these stray animals to gaushalas at the earliest. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Ambala road in damaged condition

Apart of road near the Jandli flyover in Ambala City has been in a damaged condition for long. Despite the problem being bought to the notice of the officials concerned, the stretch has not been repaired. It not only poses a significant challenge to motorists but also causes damage to vehicles travelling on it. Why are the authorities concerned abrogating their responsibility of providing basic civic amenities to the residents? —Rajeev, Ambala

Dug-up road in Rohtak needs MC’s attention

Aroad in Rohtak’s Rajeev Nagar, falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation, was dug up several months ago, causing severe inconvenience to residents and commuters. The situation worsens when it rains as the stretch turns muddy, making it challenging for passers-by to travel through it. The officials concerned should look into the matter and expedite the recarpeting at the earliest. —Sanjay, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]


On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Suspense over who’ll don CM’s cap in 3 BJP states

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats amid exits polls predicting hung assembly

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats; ZPM takes early lead

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...

AAP’s dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD


16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally