What our readers say: Stray cattle menace in narwana city

Residents of Narwana have been reeling under the stray cattle menace for months. The presence of cows and bulls straying on the roads is quite a common sight. Besides, cattle foraging on the garbage in market areas create unhygienic conditions in the city. The administration should take note of the residents’ complaints and move these stray animals to gaushalas at the earliest. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Ambala road in damaged condition

Apart of road near the Jandli flyover in Ambala City has been in a damaged condition for long. Despite the problem being bought to the notice of the officials concerned, the stretch has not been repaired. It not only poses a significant challenge to motorists but also causes damage to vehicles travelling on it. Why are the authorities concerned abrogating their responsibility of providing basic civic amenities to the residents? —Rajeev, Ambala

Dug-up road in Rohtak needs MC’s attention

Aroad in Rohtak’s Rajeev Nagar, falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation, was dug up several months ago, causing severe inconvenience to residents and commuters. The situation worsens when it rains as the stretch turns muddy, making it challenging for passers-by to travel through it. The officials concerned should look into the matter and expedite the recarpeting at the earliest. —Sanjay, Rohtak

