Wheat arrival begins, but no procurement on Day1

Tribune News Service

Karnal/hisar, April 1

Wheat arrival started in the grain markets in Karnal today, but no procurement was reported till late evening on the first day of procurement.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, the arrival was very less on the first day. Till 6 pm, only 50 quintals of wheat arrived in the Karnal grain market, 10 quintals in the Taraori grain market, 180 quintals in the Indri grain market and 40 quintals in the Gharaunda grain market.

Ishwar Rana, DMEO, said farmers started arriving with wheat in the grain markets, but due to moisture, no procurement was done.

Ishwar Rana said that arrangements had been made for smooth procurement in all grain markets.

Meanwhile in the afternoon, the Deputy Commissioner, Anish Yadav inspected the Karnal grain market and reviewed the preparedness for the procurement. He directed the officials to ensure all kinds of facilities like drinking water, clean toilets, sheds and gunny bags in the grain markets so that nobody faced any problem.

There was no arrival of wheat in any of the grain markets in Hisar on the first day of procurement. Ashok Sharma, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Hisar, confirmed the same.