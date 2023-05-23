Wheat arrival surpasses 2022 tally in Karnal dist

Karnal, May 22
After the completion of wheat procurement, Karnal district has recorded around 22 per cent more arrival of grains this year as compared to last season, as per the data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.
The grain markets and procurement centres have witnessed an arrival of 74.90 lakh quintal of wheat, which is 13.49 lakh quintal more than last year when the district had recorded 61.40 lakh quintal of wheat.
This season, the state witnessed heavy rainfall, strong winds and hailstorm a couple of weeks before and during the harvesting, resulting in the flattening of crop. Despite the vagaries of weather, farmers got a good yield and the wheat arrival surpassed last year’s arrival, said an official of the marketing board.
The maximum arrival of 13.44 lakh quintal was witnessed in the Assandh grain market, followed by the Karnal grain market, which received 11.79 lakh quintal.
Karnal was one of the leading contributors of food grains in the state, he said.
