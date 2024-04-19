Wheat arrivals in Yamunanagar grain markets down 48.5%

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 18

Wheat arrivals are yet to gain momentum in grain markets of Yamunanagar district as the untimely rain in March and prevailing long cold weather conditions (especially long tenure of cold nights) have delayed the harvesting of the crop.

According to information, last year, 1,54,442 MT wheat had been procured in grain markets of the district up to April 17.

However, this year, only 79,567 MT of wheat has been procured in the district till this date, about 48.5 per cent down from last year’s arrivals.

“This year, wheat crop harvesting started a little late in Yamunanagar district due to rain in March and prevailing long cold weather conditions in the region. Now, the harvesting of early sown wheat crop has started, but the maturing of late sown wheat crop will take some more time,” said Satish Kumar, Assistant Plant Protection Officer of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar.

According to the information available, only 51 MT of wheat has been procured in the grain market of Yamunanagar city till April 17, the lowest procurement in the grain markets of the district.

In the grain market of Saraswati Nagar, as much as 17,474 MT of wheat was procured, the highest procurement in the district.

In the grain market of Bilaspur, 11,278 MT of wheat was procured and 12,130 MT of wheat was procured in the Radaur grain market. The grain market of Jagadhri witnessed 11,689 MT of wheat procurement.

Farmer Sajid of Bambhol village, who came to sell his wheat crop at the grain market of Jagadhri, said, “I didn’t have to face any problem in selling my produce in this grain market.”

Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar said that the procurement of wheat crop was going on smoothly in the grain markets of the district. “I have issued instructions to the officers concerned to take special care of facilities like drinking water, cleanliness, toilets and electricity in all grain markets of the district so that farmers do not face any problem,” he said.

