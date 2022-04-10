Wheat on 4 acres gutted in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 9

Two farmers have lost four acre wheat crop to fire at Gundiana village of Yamunanagar district.

Farmer Sanju Gundiana, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), has alleged that he and his uncle Suresh Pal lost wheat crop due to short circuit caused by overhead electricity wires.

Gundiana said the fire broke out at 2 pm on Friday, in which one acre of his land and three acres of his uncle’s land got gutted.

“The government should snap power supply to the agriculture sector during the day as wheat is ready for harvesting almost in all fields in the area and short circuit can lead to a fire breakout anytime,” he said, adding that the government should give appropriate compensation for the crop lost in the fire.