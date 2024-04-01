Wheat procurement to begin today, 414 centres established

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 31

The wheat procurement process is set to start tomorrow, with the government having set up 414 purchase centres across the state.

Officials in the market committee said they have made all preparations for the purchase of wheat. The Food and Supplies Department has also issued tenders for lifting and transporting the procured stock from mandis to godowns and the bids are likely to be opened shortly.

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said of the total 414 purchase centres, the maximum (63) have been set up in Sirsa district followed by Fatehabad (51). Kaithal and Jind districts have 43 and 41 purchase centres, respectively. While the mustard procurement has been going on, the wheat procurement will start tomorrow.

The Centre has fixed MSP for wheat at Rs 2,275 per quintal while the MSP of mustard is Rs 5,650 per quintal.

The state government has made it mandatory that the produce of the farmers who had uploaded their rabi crop data on the ‘meri fasal mera byora’ (MFMB) portal be purchased on the MSP at the purchase centres.

According to the government data, around 63% of the total rabi crops have been registered on the MFMB portal.

In Bhiwani, the district administration has increased the vigil on the roads along the Rajasthan border to stop farmers from there from bringing produce to Haryana’s mandis and selling it here on the MSP.

An official said the practice of bringing produce from Rajasthan to sell it at the MSP in Haryana grain markets had been going on in the past. In view of the unauthorised arrival of rabi produce from Rajasthan in Bhiwani mandis, police checkpoints have been set up in Loharu and Siwani areas bordering Rajasthan. Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal has also deployed civil officials along with the police at these checkpoints, said the official, adding that instructions had been given to the officers to not allow mustard and wheat produce from Rajasthan into Bhiwani. The DC has also instructed all officials to strictly follow the orders. The DC has also formed committees at each mandi for the procurement process to take place in a smooth manner.

“Farmers should not face any problem during procurement. Only the crops registered on MFMB portal should be purchased. Farmers should not face any problem in getting tokens. There should be cleanliness and other proper facilities for the farmers,” said the DC.

