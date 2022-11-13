Wheat rotting in godowns a scam, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that “a coalition government of scams” was running Haryana, not the BJP-JJP alliance.

Hooda, who returned after campaigning in election-bound Himachal Pradesh, said the Congress will form the next government in the state. “I saw that Congress candidates are getting tremendous support in the state,” he said, answering to questions of journalists.

Reacting to the issue of thousands of tonnes of wheat getting spoiled in godowns of the state, Hooda called it a big scam and said there had been deliberate malpractice in the maintenance of wheat.

“Due to this, about 50,000 tonnes of wheat was wasted. That grain could have been used to feed crores of people, but the negligence of the government and the tendency for scams ruined it all,” he said.

“The government did not take any action in dozens of scams, including liquor scam, registry, paddy purchase, recruitment and paper leak,” he said.