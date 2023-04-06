 Wheat starts arriving in mandis, farmers seek relaxation in moisture content level : The Tribune India

Wheat starts arriving in mandis, farmers seek relaxation in moisture content level

Wheat starts arriving in mandis, farmers seek relaxation in moisture content level

Labourers dry wheat grains at the Karnal mandi on Wednesday. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 5

Wheat has started arriving in grain markets and procurement centres of the district, but high moisture content in grains is posing a problem for its procurement.

Grain markets and purchase centres witnessed an arrival of around 17,700 quintals of wheat till the afternoon of April 5, but no procurement has been made so far even after the starting of government procurement on April 1.

Of the total arrival, the Karnal grain market recorded 4,395 quintals, followed by 3,568 in the Gharaunda grain market, 3,370 in the Nissing grain market, 1,722 in Indri, 2,232 in Jundla, 800 quintals in Assandh, 716 quintals in Taraori, 450 quintals in Nigdhu, 390 in Kunjpura and 50 quintals at the Biana procurement centre, said Ishwar Singh Rana, district marketing enforcement officer (DMEO), HSAMB, Karal.

“Due to the unseasonal rainfall, the moisture content in the grains is high, due to which the procurement agencies have not procured wheat. The prescribed moisture content is 12 per cent, while the grains which have been brought to grain markets have a moisture content between 16 and 18 per cent,” he added.

“We have made all arrangements for the procurement. Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affair Department, Hafed, and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation have been pressed into service of procurement,” the DMEO said. Farmers, who have been waiting for the procurement, have demanded a relaxation in the prescribed moisture norms.

They were expecting a good yield this year, but the untimely rainfall shattered their dreams and the production fell by 8-10 quintals. The government should compensate farmers, he demanded.

Gurlal Singh, another farmer, said he was also told that his crop could not be procured due to high moisture content. He said the government should give some relaxation in the moisture content for relief to farmers who have already suffered huge losses.

Meanwhile, farmers are making efforts to save their crops in fields. “I fear the discolouring of grains as flattened crops were submerged in water. I request the government to compensate farmers for the loss,” said Rajpal, a farmer.

Sewa Singh Arya, president BKU (Arya), demanded a special girdawari and a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre as the farmers have suffered huge losses due to this rainfall. Rattan Mann, president, BKU (Mann), said they would protest on April 6 to demand a special girdawari and compensation to farmers. They would start a protest march from Jatt Dharamshala to mini secretariat.

